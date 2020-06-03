Arrested Terre Haute protesters appear for court date, but the doors were locked

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protesters have new court dates after some confusion on Wednesday morning in Terre Haute.

This is after a handful of arrests late Monday.

The protesters who were arrested had paperwork about Wednesday hearings. There was a group of supporters with the people who were supposed to be in court.

They say when they got there, the court was not ready.

DeJanee Joshua was one of the protesters arrested. She was set to be in court.

"We just wanted to make sure that we were here so that they wouldn't tell us that, 'Hey you didn't appear in court so boom you have a warrant.' So we're here but they aren't telling us anything. They're giving us no answers," Joshua said.

The group said they made some calls. They say the court did start letting them in one by one and were given new court dates.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and his chief deputy came outside to talk with the group to try and explain what happened.

He said COVID-19 had previously created changes in court proceedings.

"There was some confusion because I guess when they were taken to the jail they were given by the jail a notice that they should appear today for city court. However with the COVID virus right now our office previously had actually released a statement that anybody arrested for city court should not appear in court and court date would be set about 60 days down the road," Modesitt said.

The prosecutor says if they don't have a pending record and aren't arrested again the charges would be dropped.

Joshua says she is worried this is an attempt to keep them from protesting.

"I feel like that is a tactic on their part for us to stay out of the limelight," Joshua told us.

Modesitt says he supports their right to protest but he wants them to do it lawfully.

"I cannot as the chief law enforcement officer give them a pass to break the law…you can protest all you want peacefully as long as you don't break the law," Modesitt said.

But for now, these protesters say they still have a message to get across and will keep calling for systematic changes.

"I'll be right back outside tomorrow and the day after and the day after until things change," Joshua told us.

The charges for most of the protesters relate to obstructing traffic.

The new court dates are split between July and September.