VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.
On Monday, News 10 told you that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office found three dead goats and other severely malnourished animals during a neglect investigation in Eugene.
When they searched the property, police said they found was moldy and discolored water and hay that was out of reach for the animals.
It allegedly happened at 5030 Elm Tree Road
On Tuesday, police arrested 38-year-old Chalene Williams, of Cayuga.
She faces four counts of animal cruelty.
Williams was booked into the Vermillion County Jail and has since bonded out.
The surviving animals are receiving care from the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society and other volunteers.
Related Content
- Vermillion County woman arrested after police said they found dead and neglected animals on her property
- Investigation underway as dead and malnourished animals were found on Vermillion County property, police say
- Clay County animal neglect case under investigation
- Feces covered cages, dead dogs, no food or water - police charge 73-year-old Loogootee woman with animal neglect and cruelty
- Woman booked on neglect charges, police say two animals found so decomposed they couldn't tell what they were
- Sullivan animal shelter overcrowded after Paxton animal neglect
- Missing Indiana woman found dead
- Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth