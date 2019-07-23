Clear

Vermillion County woman arrested after police said they found dead and neglected animals on her property

On Monday, News 10 told you that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office found three dead goats and other severely malnourished animals during a neglect investigation in Eugene.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 6:40 PM
Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

When they searched the property, police said they found was moldy and discolored water and hay that was out of reach for the animals.

It allegedly happened at 5030 Elm Tree Road

On Tuesday, police arrested 38-year-old Chalene Williams, of Cayuga.

She faces four counts of animal cruelty.

Williams was booked into the Vermillion County Jail and has since bonded out. 

The surviving animals are receiving care from the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society and other volunteers.

