TERRE HAUTE, Ind. {WTHI} - Terre Haute Police Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson tells us an arrest has been made in a Monday night stabbing.
It happened at around 10 Monday night at 19th and Putnam.
Officers found a juvenile in the street that had been stabbed.
Another juvenile was arrested for the stabbing.
Adamson says the victim's injuries were not life threatening.
Related Content
- Arrest made in late night stabbing
- Arrest made in New Year's Eve stabbing
- Late night fire damages home
- Arrest made after police standoff
- Arrest not likely after Thursday night stabbing, victim not cooperating with police
- Dallas officers out of surgery, arrest made
- Arrest made in community corrections arson
- Arrest made in early morning robbery
- Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...