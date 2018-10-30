Clear

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Juvenile accused of stabbing another juvenile

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 7:18 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. {WTHI} - Terre Haute Police Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson tells us an arrest has been made in a Monday night stabbing.

It happened at around 10 Monday night at 19th and Putnam.

Officers found a juvenile in the street that had been stabbed.

Another juvenile was arrested for the stabbing.

Adamson says the victim's injuries were not life threatening.

