Arrest made in firework explosion case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in the firework explosion case that occurred at 821 N 13th st on April 3rd, 2019.
Terre Haute Police say Elizabeth S Moore was arrested and charged with arson and criminal recklessness.
It started around 10:00 pm Wednesday April 3rd when the police and fire department were called to a home near 13th and Locust Streets on reports of a potential explosion.
No injuries were reported at either scene.
LINK | 'I HEARD A BOMB, SOMETHING BLEW UP...' POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO TERRE HAUTE EXPLOSIONS
LINK | POLICE THINK FIREWORKS WERE TO BLAME FOR TWO TERRE HAUTE EXPLOSIONS
