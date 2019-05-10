Clear

Arrest made in firework explosion case

An arrest has been made in the firework explosion case that occurred at 821 N 13th st on April 3rd, 2019.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in the firework explosion case that occurred at 821 N 13th st on April 3rd, 2019.

Terre Haute Police say Elizabeth S Moore was arrested and charged with arson and criminal recklessness.

It started around 10:00 pm Wednesday April 3rd when the police and fire department were called to a home near 13th and Locust Streets on reports of a potential explosion.

No injuries were reported at either scene.

LINK | 'I HEARD A BOMB, SOMETHING BLEW UP...' POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO TERRE HAUTE EXPLOSIONS

LINK | POLICE THINK FIREWORKS WERE TO BLAME FOR TWO TERRE HAUTE EXPLOSIONS

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Some sun, but cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017