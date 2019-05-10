Arrest made in firework explosion case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in the firework explosion case that occurred at 821 N 13th st on April 3rd, 2019.

Terre Haute Police say Elizabeth S Moore was arrested and charged with arson and criminal recklessness.

It started around 10:00 pm Wednesday April 3rd when the police and fire department were called to a home near 13th and Locust Streets on reports of a potential explosion.

No injuries were reported at either scene.

