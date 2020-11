TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested Melvin Bell after a Terre Haute shooting investigation.

Bell faces a series of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license, and obstruction of justice.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on Sunday, November 8.

It happened in the parking lot of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. Police told us no one was hurt in the shooting.