Arrest made in connection to Terre Haute Mexican restaurant robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest tied to a Terre Haute robbery that happened earlier this month.
Kevon Smith is facing charges for robbery, battery, and pointing a firearm.
According to court documents, he was a suspect in the Ulloa Mexican Restaurant robbery.
Police arrested Smith on Wednesday.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED ROBBERY AT MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Court documents say a tip led them to Sanders.
Officers used surveillance pictures as part of their investigation.
A witness said one of the suspects hit him with a gun.
One of the men ordered employees onto the ground.
The said the suspects took a wallet and cash from the restaurant.
