Arrest made in connection to Terre Haute Mexican restaurant robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest tied to a Terre Haute robbery that happened earlier this month.

Kevon Smith is facing charges for robbery, battery, and pointing a firearm.

According to court documents, he was a suspect in the Ulloa Mexican Restaurant robbery.

Police arrested Smith on Wednesday.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED ROBBERY AT MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Court documents say a tip led them to Sanders.

Officers used surveillance pictures as part of their investigation.

A witness said one of the suspects hit him with a gun.

One of the men ordered employees onto the ground.

The said the suspects took a wallet and cash from the restaurant.