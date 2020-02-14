Arrest made in October, 2019 Wabash Avenue fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest in the October, 2019 fire at Wabash Avenue and 18th Street in Terre Haute, according to the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Franklin Boger, 29, is facing several charges of arson and one count of insurance fraud. Jail records show Boger was booked into the Vigo County Jail Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY | THREE PEOPLE HURT IN DOWNTOWN TERRE HAUTE FIRE

According to fire investigators, four people had to jump from a second-floor window to escape the fire, and one of those people were hurt. Two other people suffered from smoke inhalation.

MORE COVERAGE | CREWS WORK TO DEMOLISH BUILDING NEAR 18TH AND WABASH AFTER LATE-NIGHT FIRE LEFT THREE HURT

The building was demolished shortly after the fire. The bottom floor of the building was commercial space with the second floor acting as apartments.