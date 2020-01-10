Clear

Arrest made in 2019 Vigo County bank robbery

A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a Vigo County bank robbery.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:32 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 2:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 8 Images

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a Vigo County bank robbery.

It happened in July of last year at Fifth Third Bank on U.S. 41 in front of Kohl's.

On Friday, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office performed a search warrant and arrested 51-year-old John Bartlett.

ORIGINAL STORY | POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WANTED FOR VIGO COUNTY BANK ROBBERY

Detectives received tips throughout their investigation helping lead to the arrest.

Bartlett was charged with robbery and theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Wind, Rain, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pottery Classes Terre Haute Parks & Recreation

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Resurrection Concert February 29th

Image

Heavy rain makes its way into the Valley: How this could impact your morning commute

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, warmer. High: 59

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Linton-Vincennes Rivet girls

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's future? Crews break ground on Hard Rock casino in Gary, Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans