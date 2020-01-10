Arrest made in 2019 Vigo County bank robbery

Photo Gallery 8 Images
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a Vigo County bank robbery.
It happened in July of last year at Fifth Third Bank on U.S. 41 in front of Kohl's.
On Friday, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office performed a search warrant and arrested 51-year-old John Bartlett.
Detectives received tips throughout their investigation helping lead to the arrest.
Bartlett was charged with robbery and theft.
