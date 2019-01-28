Arrest made after crash injures two officers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Two Lawrenceville police officers are recovering after being hit while making a traffic stop.

It happened just before 8:30 Sunday night on Business 50, just east of Lawrenceville.

Illinois State Police say the two officers were returning to their cars.

That's when they say a driver was texting, ran off the road, and hit the rear of a police car.

Police say the car was parked on the right shoulder with its emergency lights activated.

That police car was forced into the back of another police car.

The driver of the first police car was outside his car, while the driver of the second police car was sitting inside his car.

Both officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the driver was 39-year-old Erika Boger from St. Francisville, Illinois.

Boger's charges include DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver and texting while driving.