TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made after a brief standoff with police.

It happened a little after 1:00 Wednesday morning.

Police responded to 318 Edwards Street in West Terre Haute.

Terre Haute police tell us they arrived to find a man on the ground after he tried to climb out of a window.

Police tell us they expect to release more information on this incident later today.