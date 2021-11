WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education shared a shocking statistic on Friday. Nearly one-fifth of Indiana third graders did not achieve reading proficiency.

This is according to results from the IREAD assessment.

The test shows a widening literacy gap for Indiana's minority populations, including low-income and special education students.

The Department of Education plans to implement new teaching strategies in at-risk schools by the summer of next year.