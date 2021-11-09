Around 500,000 Hoosiers are fully COVID-19 vaccinated - but how do your county's numbers look? Here's a breakdown

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, over 24 million people have received their COVID-19 booster dose.

A little closer to home, in Indiana, that number is around 500,000 people.

When it comes to fully vaccinated Hoosiers, 3.4 million Hoosiers have received the full dose.

Here's a breakdown of the percentage of people fully vaccinated by county in the Wabash Valley: