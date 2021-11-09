Around 500,000 Hoosiers are fully COVID-19 vaccinated - but how do your county's numbers look? Here's a breakdown

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, over 24 million people have received their COVID-19 booster dose.
A little closer to home, in Indiana, that number is around 500,000 people.
When it comes to fully vaccinated Hoosiers, 3.4 million Hoosiers have received the full dose.
Here's a breakdown of the percentage of people fully vaccinated by county in the Wabash Valley:
- Sullivan County - 48.7 percent (9,550 people)
- Knox County - 47.8 percent (16,492 people)
- Vigo County - 47.6 percent (48,054 people)
- Greene County - 45.8 percent (13,830 people)
- Putnam County - 45 percent (16,075 people)
- Vermillion County - 44.8 percent (6,566 people)
- Owen County - 44 percent (8,680 people)
- Clay County - 43.6 percent (10,738 people)
- Parke County - 40.7 percent (6,473 people)
- Martin County - 40.4 percent (3,904 people)
- Daviess County - 34.6 percent (10,575 people)