Around 500 Indiana American Water customers in Terre Haute under a boil order

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 500 Indiana American Water customers in Terre Haute will be under a boil order.

This is after a water main break on Terre Haute's north side.

The break happened on Tuesday near East Haythorne Avenue and North Lafayette.

Crews are working to repair the line, and hope to have water restored by Tuesday evening.

Once it is restored, all Indiana American Water customers north of E. Haythorne will be under a boil order for around 24 hours.

Customers were notified about the boil order through the CodeRED tool Indiana American Water uses. Once it is over, they will alert customers using the same system.

