Around 4,100 citations and warnings issued in Indiana for dangerous driving near school busses for the first 2 months of the school year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Increased patrols appear to be making safer bus stops for Indiana kids.

Nearly 40 state agencies had extra patrols during the first two months of the school year.

It's thanks to the 'Stop Arm Violation Enforcement' grants.

LINK | INDIANA WOMAN GETS 4 YEARS FOR FATAL SCHOOL BUS STOP CRASH

The goal is to crack down on dangerous driving near school buses.

Governor Eric Holcomb said departments issued almost 2,700 citations. That's in addition to more than 1,400 warnings.

The highest categories were stop-arm violations, speeding, and failing to stop at traffic lights or signs.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will accept applications for the next round of grants early next week.