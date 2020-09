VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 4,000 Duke Energy customers will spend a few hours in the dark for a planned power outage this Thursday.

Duke Energy says on September 3, from 12 am to 3 am, customers on US 41 South, Gaslight Place, 5th Street, and Springhill in Vigo County will be without power.

This is so crews can perform power line and substation maintenance.

If there is bad weather during the planned maintenance, crews will do the work the following day at the same time.