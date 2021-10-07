Around 33 percent of Vigo County kids are behind on routine vaccinations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one-third of Vigo County kids are behind on their vaccinations.

That's according to a new report from MDwise.

The report said when COVID-19 started, many people without health concerns canceled their doctor appointments.

Some of those canceled appointments included (non-COVID-19) vaccines for children. Those vaccines include measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and HPV.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, 32.3 percent of kids in Vigo County are not up to date on vaccines. That's compared to 26.4 percent of kids across the state.

MDWise will partner with the IDOH and Vigo County Health Department to host an event called "Back on Track."

The clinic will help kids get caught up on all of the shots they need. It's happening at the Vigo County Health Department on 696 First Street in Terre Haute on Tuesday, October 26, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Parents are encouraged to register their kids by click here or call 812-462-3431.

The COVID-19 vaccination will be available for kids over 12.