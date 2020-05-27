Around 260 blighted or condemned houses to be torn down in Terre Haute this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Blighted or condemned houses in Terre Haute continue to get demolished.

It's all to improve our community.

Duke Bennett says since he has been mayor, they've torn down 783 houses - and they still have quite a few to go.

There are nearly 260 houses on the list for 2020. Forty-two of which are already scheduled to be demoed.

Mayor Bennett says an extra $100,000 has been put into the budget. This is so they can add another 15 to 17 houses to the list.

If you see a blighted house that you think needs to be demolished, the mayor says you should call 3-1-1 to have a building inspector come and check it out.