Around 150 guns, other stolen items found in Clay County home

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 150 guns and drugs were found in a Clay County home.

That's according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, the investigation started when deputies learned a stolen skid loader was being stored at a home located at 5902 North State Road 59 in Brazil.

That home belongs to James Gibson.

That is when police went to the house with a search warrant.

During a search, officers say they found a lawnmower, four ATVs, two trailers, a truck, 150 guns, and a dozen crossbows...all stolen.

Police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Gibson was arrested for possession of stolen property and dealing meth.

He is in the Clay County jail on a $25,000 bond.