BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 150 guns and drugs were found in a Clay County home.
That's according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
According to police, the investigation started when deputies learned a stolen skid loader was being stored at a home located at 5902 North State Road 59 in Brazil.
That home belongs to James Gibson.
That is when police went to the house with a search warrant.
During a search, officers say they found a lawnmower, four ATVs, two trailers, a truck, 150 guns, and a dozen crossbows...all stolen.
Police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Gibson was arrested for possession of stolen property and dealing meth.
He is in the Clay County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Related Content
- Around 150 guns, other stolen items found in Clay County home
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- OFFICIALS: Stolen vehicle involved in Clay County crash, occupant ejected
- Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute
- Clay County group receives donation
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Starbucks closing 150 underperforming stores in 2019
- Sullivan County man charged after police say they found stolen motorcycles at his home
- Clay Youth Food Program
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway