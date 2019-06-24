Around 100 kids get in on bounce house fun at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids at Deming Park had a good time on Monday.
We caught up with them as they took part in 'Backyard Bounce.'
WBGL, a radio station based in Illinois hosted the event.
Around 100 kids were on site jumping on different inflatables.
Organizers say it was a great way to get kids outside and active.
"We just meet people and have a great time. We have children who come and say I was here last year, I didn't really know anything about it. Now this year, the parents said the kids have been talking about it for days," Eric Nichols, from WBGL said.
There were free prizes and swag at the event.
