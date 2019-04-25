Clear

Army holds media day at Crane

Army operations were on display for media day Thursday morning.

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - While the base is owned by the Navy, The Army takes up about 80% of Crane Navy Base. One-quarter of the military's entire arsenal is housed at the base.

The army employs roughly 800 people on the base. Of those 800, only two people are military personnel.

What sorts of jobs are offered on a military base for civilians? How about recycling old bombs? These 2,000-pound bombs, dating back as far as the 1970s, are refurbished. That's a saving in the pockets of taxpayers.

Then you have "surveillance". That's where weapons are examined to ensure everything is ready to go.

Paul Mizell grew up near the base and has worked there for years. He says he's proud to support the nation's soldiers.

Mizell explains, "To me, it's very important that what I look at goes to the soldiers and it is successful. Because their life depends on our quality of the inspection."

There are four million square feet of storage at the base. The army has produced ammo at the base for over seventy years.

After stored it is loaded onto semi trucks to transport across the country. Munition headed overseas is loaded into transport containers and sent on ships.

Weapons are also decommissioned on site. This is done based using a variety of different methods depending on the munitions.

News 10 spoke with the army's environmental coordinator Dr. Brooks Proctor. He says the facility follows strict guidelines to make sure to keep the surrounding area safe.

Proctor explains, "A lot of us here on base live around the base. We raise our families around the here. We hunt in the area. We fish in the area. It's something we're really proud of and the last thing any of us want is to do something that would negatively impact the pristine environment that we live in."

