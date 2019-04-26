Clear

Army at Crane is hiring new employees

Army operations at Crane are looking to hire new civilian employees.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - One-quarter of the Department of Defense's munitions is stored by the Army at Crane Navy base. Part of the process to care for this stockpile is to inspect ammunition. That's where you'll find Paul Mizell.

Mizell says, "You know as I grew up, I didn't, we could hear the blast from the demo range from where I lived. But that was the only interaction with Crane that I even knew of."

When it came time to search for a career Mizell knew right where to look.

Mizell explains, "There was a job posting online and I wrote on the job and applied. And was able to get the job."

Mizell's story isn't rare. In fact, civilians have their hands on nearly every aspect of keeping the Army's ammunition ready to go.

Colonel Michael Garlington says, "I have two military, active duty military folks on my docket. Myself and a marine gunnery sergeant and that's it. Everyone else is a civilian employee."

Work includes everything from weapon inspection, storage, renovation, and decommission. It can be a dangerous business. However, leaders on the base say they take every step to ensure everyone goes home safe.

Army project engineer David Peel says, "It's important enough that anybody here sees anything unsafe at any given time they have authority to shut the line down."

On top of safety, the busy base is looking to fill even more positions. Making it even that more important for area students to consider their future now.

Garlington explains, "We need that labor force in order to do this. And not just physical labor but we need those mental aptitudes, the engineers that are ready to come into here and set up a line. Figure out problems."

Giving folks a chance to help support their nation's military.

If you're interested in a career at Crane Army Ammunition Activity: Click Here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Clear, Chilly & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Linda Jones

Image

April Rainfall Delays Planting for Some Farmers

Image

Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

Image

Army at Crane is hiring new employees

Image

National Drug Take Back Day

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office stepping in to help Bicknell after town's chief arrested

Image

Denied: Barry Wolfe to spend 60 years in prison after judge denies change in plea

Image

Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project