'Armed and Dangerous' man wanted in connection to Brazil shooting arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted by police who was considered 'armed and extremely dangerous' is behind bars.
On Thursday night, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Jay Samuel Ellis.
Police in Brazil wanted him in connection to a shooting that happened last weekend in a Brazil apartment complex.
He was also wanted for multiple other felony charges.
He was transported directly to the Clay County Jail.
