TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are on the search for a wanted man.

The Terre Haute Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force are searching for Kacee Peters.

He is wanted for aggravated battery.

Police say he has longer hair than in the provided photo.

Peters should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call or text the task force at 812-230-0295.