SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office along with US Marshals are looking for 21-year-old Dalton Hood.

He’s from Crawford County, Illinois.

Police want Hood for weapon offenses, drug-related charges and theft.

The charges are from Sullivan County, Indiana and Crawford County in Illinois.

Police consider him armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call or text the US Marshals 812-230-0295.