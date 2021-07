TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A rare sighting of an armadillo in Terre Haute.

A dead armadillo was spotted on State Road 63.

The Department of Natural Resources says this is the 56th armadillo ever found in the state.

The first one was in 2003 and the number of discoveries continues to increase each year.

Brad Westrich is a mammalogist for the Indiana DNR, he shares why we're seeing more of the creatures.