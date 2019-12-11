Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Royalty from Arendelle visited Terre Haute on Wednesday night.

Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from the movie Frozen visited McDonald's on Terre Haute's south side.

It was one of the restaurant's family nights.

The community is invited to come in for themed events several times a year.

All Terre Haute McDonald's locations are hosting an event. It is for the Vigo County School Corporation's Backpack Program on Thursday night.

If you order at any of the restaurants between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. a percentage will go to the program.