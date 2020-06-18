3rd driest in 10 years; Will we see any helpful rain soon?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United States Drought Monitor has placed many areas in the Wabash Valley underneath abnormally dry conditions. The Drought Monitor is updated every week on Thursday mornings. You can find the link to the Midwest region here.

As many know, we are very dry here in the Wabash Valley. So how did this compare to years past? Storm Team 10's David Siple dug into the data to see how 2020 is shaping out so far.

Please note: all data was found on the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (MRCC). The data gathered was from the Terre Haute Hulman Regional Airport (KHUF) weather station.

Within the last 30 years, Terre Haute should see around 23.8 inches of rain from January to June.

This year, we have only had 19.76 inches of rain.

So far, precipitation has been fairly low for the entire 2020 year. We are around 4.04 inches below normal.

Ranking 2020 from the last 10 years, put us dangerously close to 2012 and 2016. As many remember, 2012 saw a major drought across the Midwest. 2012 only had 12.65 inches of rain from January to June. 2016 only had 18.29 inches of rain from January to June.

In summary, 2020 is the 3rd driest year in 10 years - so far. Over the last 30 years, 2020 comes in at 9th - so far.

Could our region see another drought over the next few months based on climatological data? Let's take a look at the Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) latest outlook.

Over the next month, the CPC has most of the region under a 33% above normal precipitation outlook. Meaning we are going to see wetter than average conditions over the next month.

Over the next 3 months (July, August, September), the CPC has most of the Wabash Valley near 40% above normal precipitation values.

In summary, the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above normal precipitation values over the next few months. This will certainly be good for our region's agriculture.