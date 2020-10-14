Area veterans make history by singing a construction beam for new VA Clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans made history on Wednesday in Vigo County by signing a special construction beam.

It was part of a 'Topping Out' event for a new VA Clinic that is being built in Terre Haute.

Veterans Health Indiana hosted the event on the city's eastside. The new building will be built on East Bill Farr Drive.

For a little more than an hour, local vets personalized the construction beam by adding their autographs.

The new multimillion clinic is expected to open in the fall of 2021. The facility will house primary care and mental health teams.

The clinic is expected to serve 10,000 area veterans.