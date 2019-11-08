Clear

Area schools prepare for state marching band finals

Northview High School has a longstanding history of competing in the competition. Tomorrow will mark the 35th year the school has made it to the finals.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- The sound of music will be flowing from Lucas Oil Stadium on November 9.

The Indiana State School Music Association Marching Band Finals are taking place tomorrow. A few schools from the Wabash Valley are competing.

More than 100 students will represent the school in the Class B section. They'll perform a six-minute piece titled "Fortunes for Told,” which represents a traveler’s journey through fate and fortune.

Students have been practicing since June for the big performance, and they hope their hard work will pay off. The last time the school secured the state championship title was 2016.

For Northview High School senior Brooklynn Bailey, this will be her fifth year competing in the state finals. She talked to News 10 about what she’s looking forward to tomorrow.

“Being able to perform the show tomorrow with a big crowd and just putting all of that hard work out there on the field for our last performance," Bailey said.  

Northview isn’t the only school in the Wabash Valley taking its marching band to state. The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green is competing tomorrow in the Class C competition. The group will perform “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” ”Because” by the Beatles and “White Rabbit.”

You can watch both schools perform in person. The competition begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $22 for an adult and $18 for a child. 

