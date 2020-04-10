Clear
Area newspapers announce changes due to loss of advertising

On Friday, News 10 learned the Daily Clintonian newspaper would be ending operations for the time being due to the coronavirus. Other area newspapers have also announced changes.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, News 10 learned the Daily Clintonian newspaper would be ending operations for the time being due to the coronavirus.

Other area newspapers have also announced changes.

The Tribune-Star says it will stop Tuesday and Sunday publications. This is effective on May 3. The publisher cited a sudden loss of advertising business.

The Brazil Times will temporarily cut back production to Tuesdays and Fridays.

The owner said this is in response to COVID-19. The publisher specifically mentioned the loss of grocery store inserts as the reason for the change.

