Area newspapers announce changes due to loss of advertising

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, News 10 learned the Daily Clintonian newspaper would be ending operations for the time being due to the coronavirus.

Other area newspapers have also announced changes.

The Tribune-Star says it will stop Tuesday and Sunday publications. This is effective on May 3. The publisher cited a sudden loss of advertising business.

The Brazil Times will temporarily cut back production to Tuesdays and Fridays.

The owner said this is in response to COVID-19. The publisher specifically mentioned the loss of grocery store inserts as the reason for the change.