Area library honored

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A small-town library has a big reason to celebrate!

The Merom Public Library is on the National Register of Historical Places.

The library opened all the way back in 1918.Iit's in Sullivan County, Indiana.

The library's website says people in town believe it's the smallest one with a Carnegie-built library.

It became part of the Sullivan County Public Library system in 1967.