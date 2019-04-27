SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A small-town library has a big reason to celebrate!
The Merom Public Library is on the National Register of Historical Places.
The library opened all the way back in 1918.Iit's in Sullivan County, Indiana.
The library's website says people in town believe it's the smallest one with a Carnegie-built library.
It became part of the Sullivan County Public Library system in 1967.
Related Content
- Area library honored
- Local group honors area volunteers
- Loogootee Library receives generous donation
- Library celebrates grand re-opening
- Library host first crackerbarrel session of 2018
- Driving robots through coding at the library
- Vigo County public library hosts literacy fair
- Candidates gather at the library for forum
- Clinton Library to host traveling exhibit
- Marshall library renovation on the horizon
Scroll for more content...