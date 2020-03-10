Area kids take part in geography bowl competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some friendly competition is helping to keep young minds sharp.

Area middle schools competed in the annual geography bowl on Tuesday night.

Vigo County's five middle schools and six other area schools competed at Sarah Scott Middle School.

They answered rapid-fire questions about different geography topics.

Our own Chief Meteorologist Kevin Orpurt was the quiz master.

Those involved say this event is an important lesson for the whole community.

"So - this is really a lesson for the community at large. Children can learn it really easily and we want to be put out there that geography is important. It's important to understand your country...your surroundings and what goes into it," John Lentz, from the Kiwanis Club, said.

Otter Creek Middle School took home first place, Woodrow Wilson took second, and Sullivan took third.