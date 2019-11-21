Area hospitals train for active shooter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area hospitals are working to make sure they are prepared in case of an emergency.

News 10 stopped by Union Health in Terre Haute for its active shooter training.

It is meant to help improve response times and response policies.

One person posed as a gunman and the hospital simulated how they would respond.

Vantage Point Consulting organizes these drills twice a year.

Regional Hospital in Terre Haute and Union Health in Clinton also participated in the same drill.