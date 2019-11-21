TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area hospitals are working to make sure they are prepared in case of an emergency.
News 10 stopped by Union Health in Terre Haute for its active shooter training.
It is meant to help improve response times and response policies.
One person posed as a gunman and the hospital simulated how they would respond.
Vantage Point Consulting organizes these drills twice a year.
Regional Hospital in Terre Haute and Union Health in Clinton also participated in the same drill.
Related Content
- Area hospitals train for active shooter
- Hospital hosts active shooter training
- Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter
- Church hosts active shooter training
- Richland County prepares with active shooter training
- Terre Haute business holds active shooter training
- Train activity getting worse?
- Church congregation runs, hides and fights through active shooter training
- Knox County library to hold active shooter training for staff
- Officers use Terre Haute North for active shooter training
Scroll for more content...