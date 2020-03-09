Clear

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

Regional Hospital in Terre Haute and Union Hospitals in both Clinton and Terre Haute are taking part.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area hospitals have started new screenings for COVID-19.

The screening process involves people answering a few questions about illness and travel.

The Vigo County Health Commissioner says it's important not to panic and to stay educated.

"Health care providers are being the same way. We are working together to make sure we are doing what we can to stay prepared. There's so much unknown. The misinformation gets expanded upon and that's what's causing some issues," Dr. Darren Brucken told us.

