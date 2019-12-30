Clear
Area hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to uptick in flu-related illnesses

As of Dec. 30, Greene Co. General Hospital, Sullivan Co. Community Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Clay Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Daviess Community Hospital have all implemented visitor restriction policies.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows seven influenza-associated deaths this season.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 4.6 million flu-illnesses across the country.

              Hospitals with restrictions in place

  • Greene County Daily Hospital
  • St. Vincent Clay
  • Sullivan County Community Hospital

The agency reports 39,000 hospitalizations and 21-hundred deaths -- all from the flu.

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS POLICIES

Many hospitals in the Wabash Valley are experiencing an increase in flu-related illnesses.

This is to help keep patients in the hospital safe.

Do not visit if you have experienced diarrhea, vomiting, fever or cough within 24 hours prior.

Most hospitals will not allow those under 16 to visit.

That’s with the exception of siblings visiting new babies who are not exhibiting flu symptoms.

FLU PREVENTION AND SYMPTOMS

Dr. Michael Gamble is the Emergency Room Medical Director for the Greene County General Hospital.

He shared with News 10 more about what is coming through the emergency room.

"Well in the past one to two weeks we've seen an uptick in influenza-related illnesses. Some of those are Influenza A and B, some of those are influenza-like illnesses," Gamble said.

Health officials said this is not uncommon for this time of year.

"Typically influenza cycles across the country, and sometime between November and early April, we see an uptick in influenza, and this is pretty standard," Gamble explained.

Do not expect the illness to go away overnight.

"Influenza typically lasts five to seven days in a normal infection, so people are going to feel miserable for quite some time, longer than most want," Gamble said.

Gamble recommends if you are feeling extremely ill to call your family doctor.

Young children and older adults are more vulnerable.

"They need to self-isolate, so people should not go to work, should not be out shopping, should not be in daycares or schools,” Gamble said. “And then symptom treatment for influenza should be drinking lots of fluids, symptom treatment for like cough medicine, and acetaminophen for fever, chills and pain.

Don't underestimate the power of soap and water.

"Good hand hygiene is probably one of the most important things you can do,” Gamble told News 10.

He also said it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

