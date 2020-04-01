Clear

Area hospital prepares for increase in COVID-19 cases

That means making changes to how patients interact with staff and opening up temporary clinical areas.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 6:47 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- It’s a challenging time for healthcare facilities.

Area hospitals are preparing for more COVID-19 cases.

That means making changes to how patients interact with staff and opening up temporary clinical areas.

Sullivan County Community Hospital opened a drive-thru lab last week. 

Chief Nursing Officer Lori Resler says this is to test for respiratory illnesses.

A physician's order is required.

“We established that lab to continue to keep patients safe, as well as, healthcare workers. So by focusing those types of testing at a drive-thru lab, we keep the traffic through the hospital lab at a minimum,” Resler said.

The hospital added a second tent to the property on Tuesday.

“A tent was erected yesterday, and that is a tent for us to run a respiratory clinic and triage of those patients out of," Resler told News 10.

This tent is currently non-operational.

One of the challenges that the hospital is facing, like other healthcare facilities, is a shortage of PPE, personal protective equipment.

“You know, our community has been wonderful. We have had many donations. We had many people volunteer their time or services to ensure that non-essential, non-clinical employees have masks to wear," Resler said.

The hospital has not experienced its peak in cases yet.

“I think in general the community has heeded the warning about staying in, staying home. And so, yes, the majority of people that we’re seeing at this point are respiratory illness-related, and we have not seen our surge here," Resler said.

News 10 has heard from many of you wondering why you may not qualify for a COVID-19 test.

As we have shared with you before, testing supplies are limited.

To qualify for testing from the state, you must be displaying COVID-19 symptoms and fall into one of these categories: if you’re hospitalized, high health risk, a nursing home resident, staff at a nursing home, a healthcare worker, or a first responder.

People who do not meet the state’s standards but need a test might be eligible for an outpatient commercial test.

This requires an order from a doctor.

Resler says even commercial test kits are limited.

”We are counting and looking at those supplies daily to even see how many individuals we have the capability of testing that day,” Resler described.

If you are displaying symptoms and fall into these categories, reach out to your local physician about testing.

The Indiana State Department of Health also offers a 24/7 hotline for the public.

You can reach them at 877-826- 0011.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Mostly Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear. Calm. Low: 37°

Image

CODA Begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital opens daycare for medical staff

Image

Terre Haute Farmers Market to offer grocery pickup in response to COVID-19

Image

County and City leaders begin "Richland Reacts" to help residents deal with pandemic

Image

ISP emphasized they will enforce Governor Holcomb's stay at home order

Image

Area hospital prepares for increase in COVID-19 cases

Image

Terre Haute Firefighter tests positive to COVID-19

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus