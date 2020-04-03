Area farmers prepare for spring planting

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) – Fields won’t be bare for much longer.

Farmer Dwight Ludwig hopes to begin planting soon -- if the weather cooperates.

He grows corn and soybeans in Cory, Indiana.

"We got a lot of work to do still, but we're getting a small start on it. We probably won't start anything as far as planting for another couple weeks or so, if we finally get a break in the weather,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig told News 10 he hasn't noticed COVID-19 impacting local agriculture supplies.

He received seed and fertilizer without any issues.

"I think we're going to be okay, but all it takes is one company to close its doors to impact the whole supply chain. So we'll just have to see what happens."

Ludwig says he will be planting a few more acres in corn this year.

This is partially due to an increase in his soybean crop in 2019.

The weather conditions last year made it difficult for many farmers to get in the fields on time.

"We did switch some crops over last year, so that did make us have more beans last year, so that equals more corn this year if you rotate. So that did play into it a little bit."

Ludwig is hoping 2020 conditions prove more favorable.

"The feel this year so far has kind of been the same. We get that weekly rain that keeps you from getting in the field, so hopefully, that pattern will break and we'll be able to get going."