Area farmers prepare for 2019

"A lot of times I think we work harder out of season than we do in season" Dwight Ludwig says.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As winter continues farmers are still hard at work planning for the new year.

Farmers like Dwight Ludwig say just because the crops are out of the field does not mean farmers are taking a break. Ludwig says area farmers are now looking to the weather to bring them rain and snow.

"In winter we like to see some moisture we like to build that moisture back up in the soil if we have a long dry winter that just means we start the year off dry so we've gotten some pretty nice rains we just want to see them continue," Ludwig says.

So far this winter has been warmer than normal and farmers say that can be a problem.

"You know it seems like when we have a warmer winter sometimes you'll have the early weeds and early pests get started and it didn't have the real hard freeze to kind of kill them and knock them out so it would be nice to stay cold for a little while longer," Ludwig says.

Ludwig says the cold season brings a lot of paperwork and planning for the next growing season. He says it is hard to get out in the field for maintenance due to the rain and other winter weather.

"If weather would allow it we could be out there fixing some drains and bringing brush back and just working on things like that" Ludwig says.

Area farmers tell me you'll notice more work being done in fields the closer we get to Spring. They say they use that time to get their fields ready for planting.

