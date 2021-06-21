Are you the victim of elder abuse? Do you know someone who is? Here's how you can find help

A first-of-its-kind shelter is working to help victims of elder abuse.

Hooverwood Living is helping older adults focus on their recovery and figure out their next steps.

Another thing does is work to help people recognize the signs of elder abuse.

Some of those signs can include:

malnutrition

poor hygiene

unexplained bruises

If you or someone you know is the victim of elder abuse, help is available.

Vigo County Crime Victim Assistance Program or call 812-462-3286

Hooverwood Living