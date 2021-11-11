Are you still looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's where you can go

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The push to Vaccinate the Valley is continuing and the Vigo County Health Department wants to help make sure you have a chance to get the shot.

Next week, there are three clinics taking place.

On Monday, November 15th there will be a clinic at Operating Engineers. Operating Engineers is located at 6801 S US Hwy 41, in Terre Haute. That clinic will be from 10 P.M. until 1 P.M.

On Tuesday, November 16th There will be a clinic at Fox's Grocery. That is located at 6869 N Clinton St in Terre Haute. The clinic will be from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M.

On Thursday, November 17th there will be one more chance for you to be vaccinated. There will be a clinic set up at the West Terre Haute IGA from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M.

If you can't make these clinics, but want to receive the vaccine you can sign up for an appointment.