Are you ready if an earthquake hits? World's largest earthquake drill set for next week - here's how you can take part

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Are you ready for an earthquake? The world's largest earthquake drill is set to happen next week.

It happens on Thursday at 10:21 am.

Emergency officials want you to practice by dropping, covering, and holding on.

LINK | Did you feel the ground shake? USGS reports a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Parke Co.

More than 17.5 million people have registered to take part in the event online. You can join them by registering here.

The recent Wabash Valley earthquake

Just a few months ago, the Wabash Valley experienced a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was in Parke County, about five miles northwest of Rockville.

No major damage was reported.

The Wabash Valley is in a seismic zone - so being prepared is important.