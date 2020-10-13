Are you concerned with your child going back to school? Families in Vigo County give us an answer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday morning Vigo County middle schoolers will head back to class in-person full time.

This will be the very first time they're in-person 5 days a week since the start of COVID-19.

However, as numbers continue to climb in Indiana, there could be some concerns as students return.

According to the Vigo County Health Department, roughly 1,000 people just recently tested positive for the virus.

With those numbers in place that brings the state's total to 135,000 infections and 3,500 Hoosier deaths.

Health leaders both nationally and locally are still urging you to wear a mask and social distance.

However, there is still a risk for an outbreak as we see these numbers rise.

News 10 wanted to hear from you at home about concerns you may have with sending students back to the classroom.

So we took to social media and posted a poll to Twitter.

As of Tuesday morning, 130 people voted. Of those who voted 65% said they felt comfortable sending their child back while 35% said they did not.

Luckily school leaders say they will be taking extra precautions as students make their return.

That means students will be wearing masks during the school day, hand sanitizing stations will be accessible, and social distancing will remain in place when possible.