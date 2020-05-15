Are you afraid of storms?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - To some, the sound of rain and thunder can be calming and relaxing. To others, those sounds cause fear, anxiety, and stress. Storms are unavoidable here in the Wabash Valley. We can’t stop storms from forming, but we can certainly find ways to cope with these stresses.

Having a fear of storms is very common. In fact, it is one of the biggest fears among people in the United States. Even just tuning in to the Storm Team, and you hear the words "strong storms" may trigger those racing thoughts. Unfortunately, this fear may even hinder how you react if severe weather does come your way.

Not being able to control your surroundings can be the main trigger for the anxiety or stress over storms. But being able to understand it, and comprehend it, may help you out.

Having a plan in the event of severe weather to keep you safe, can lessen the anxiety, because it is the uncertainty of not knowing what to do, can fuel it. If your child or even yourself express this fear, I encourage you to reach out. Talk to the Storm Team.

Our forecasts and even our explanation of the science of some weather phenomena will help you become more prepared. Our goal is to help our viewers better understand these intimidating events. Staying weather aware and remaining calm during severe weather can help you weather the storm.

Facing a fear is scary. But knowledge is power. Children's weather books can help teach children about all kinds of weather, as well as help ease any fear. Many children in fact are scared of thunderstorms because they may react to how their parents react to storms. Teaching them about the science behind the storms may help them.

Just remember, the Storm Team will always be here to make sure you know what lies ahead in the skies.

For more information on what you can do to help combat storm anxiety, you can click here. This link will take you to the National Weather Service's website on Dealing with Storm Anxiety.