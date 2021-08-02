Are you a hunter? Your help is needed managing Indiana's deer population; here's how to sign up

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all hunters. Your help is needed to manage deer across Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to hunt deer at 17 state parks.

These hunts take place to make sure the parks are "ecologically balanced and healthy."

They are set for November 15 and 16 and then November 29 and 30.

Volunteers have to apply before midnight on August 9. Hunters will be able to take up to three deer, which are not counted toward statewide bag limits.

You can apply here.