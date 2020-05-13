Are Murder Hornets Coming To The Wabash Valley?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Social media has been blowing up with pictures of this.

It's been called the murder hornet, and it looks a little scary.

"Murder hornets are really called Asian giant hornets. They're basically a very large species of wasp, and when I say large, I mean they're quite large. They're two inches long, with a wingspan of about three inches."

Dr. Peter Coppinger is an Associate Professor of Biology at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

He says when it comes to this hornet, its main threat is to our native honey bee.

"So the Asian giant wasp is originally from East Asia, but it's made it's way now to the Pacific North West."

Coppinger says these insects thrive in conditions like the North West has.

But he also says they don't like extreme temperature swings.

"These hornets don't really like extreme temperatures. They really kind of prefer it like you would see in the upper North West. So there's really not too much concern for them to move to colder climates or even very hot climates."

I asked Coppinger about the chance of them moving into our area, which he said was very slim.

"I don't think there's any reason to worry about these hornets coming to the Wabash Valley, at least not anywhere in the near future. There's not even really good evidence that they've established a population in the North West either. There was one nest that was found, but that was removed and destroyed."

So as we head into the warmer months, Coppinger says to not worry about these hornets.

Instead, keep your eyes out for our normal ticks and mosquitos.