Archdiocese of Indianapolis cancels public services for Holy Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There will not be public Palm Sunday and Holy Week Liturgies at Catholic Churches in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis this year.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis posted a statement online. It says the decision is due to concern for the health of the parishioners.

There are to be no public celebrations - even outside. This includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night.

The Mass of the Lord's Supper, The Liturgy of the Lord's Passion, and the Easter Vigil will be live-streamed here.