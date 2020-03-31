Aramark food services helps to provide meals for local students

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Aramark Food Services are helping local schools provide those meals to students who need it.

Tuesday staff at North Daviess handed out three meals to students. The meals include three lunches as well as three breakfasts. Every Tuesday and Thursday food will be provided at the elementary school.

Aramark food service general manager Tim Stoner says they plan to keep the program going until May.

Stoner says, "We're serving about seventy percent of our free and reduced kids that would come to school. So we're hitting a good part of our population that we're trying to reach. We want to make sure that there's no kid that's hungry and make sure all our kids are getting breakfast and lunch."

Stoner says they will reevaluate their program if classes do not go back in session in May. They are doing similar programs in Loogootee and at North Knox Elementary.