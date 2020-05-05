Aquariid Meteor Shower Tonight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember, a few weeks ago we had a meteor shower.

If you may have missed that one, you’re in luck.

There is another meteor shower happening tonight, and it’s a much bigger shower.

It’s the Aquariid meteor shower.

First, a few things you need to know.

This is a meteor shower that happens annually.

It always happens in early May.

Now the southern hemisphere has the best viewing for this shower, but we in the northern hemisphere still have a good chance.

The sky has been cloudy and rainy for Tuesday, but the peak of this shower will be before dawn, when we have a better chance for a clear sky.

The moon is also close to full, which means there could be some light.

However in the early morning, just before dawn the moon should be under the horizon.

That, paired with the peak time of the shower is good news for us.

Now where should you go, and look?

You want to get as far away from urban lights as possible.

The darkest place you can get to will give you the best chance to see meteors.

Lay on the ground, and look in the sky the opposite direction of the moon.

We have the chance to see 10 to 30 meteors per hour during the peak.

Now in the Wabash valley, we are in the “fair” category for the chance to see meteors.

This meteor shower happens when we pass through Halley’s Comet.

The good news is, if you don’t get to see them tonight, the earth passes back through the comet in October.