Upcoming blood drives held to help increase blood supply

Experts say the blood supply for Indiana is stable, but that won't last long.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:28 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- All across Indiana, numerous blood drives are happening this month.

Right now the blood supply is stable, but experts say that won't last very long.

Blood normally has a shelf life of 42 days, but because of the Stay-at-Home order and social distancing, there isn't a huge demand right now.

Shelly Shearer is with the Indiana Blood Center.

She said there haven't been many trauma-related accidents requiring blood.

Shearer said there will be an even bigger need within the next four weeks.

"Blood has a limited shelf life we're going to need our partners more than ever as more people being diagnosed we just want to make sure we have a healthy donor pool as we move further and further into this," said Shearer. 

Here are the upcoming locations for blood donations:

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 @ the Terre Haute Regional Airport (inside airport in former restaurant).
  • 8 a.m-12:30 p.m. April 9 @ West Vigo High School (inside school in auditorium).
  • 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 @ North Vigo High School (inside gym concession area).
  • 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30 @ South Vigo High School (inside gym concession area) 

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

