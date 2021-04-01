April kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2019, the State of Indiana recorded 61 child deaths due to abuse or neglect.

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month to bring attention to the issue.

The Indiana Department of Child Services hosted its annual prevention month kickoff on Thursday.

Several guests spoke, including Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

DCS says there are several ways you can help prevent abuse and neglect. If you suspect issues call 800-800-5556.

You can also advocate for community services to help families, and offer support to parents.

Also, let children in your life know they can depend on you.